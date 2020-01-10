GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A habitual burglar is behind bars, Greenville Police announced via social media on Friday.
Detectives has charged a 52-year-old Greenville man, identified as Steven Maurice Jones, who has been found to be connected to more than a dozen counts of burglary and safe cracking.
Detectives reported that seven of these burglaries were found to be Greenville restaurants that were broken into between November of 2019 and January of 2020. Detectives also reported recovering a safe that was stolen from the last restaurant in Jones possession, as well as burglary tools and a face mask.
Greenville Police officers say that Jones has a criminal record, dating all the back to the year 2000.
Jones is being charged with 14 counts including safe cracking and burglary. He is being held without bond at this time.
