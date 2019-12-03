ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a fatal shooting at Belton Woods Apartments Monday night.
According to the coroner's office, the victim, 23-year-old Daniel Jimenez, died after sustaining a fatal gunshot would.
The shooting we're told happened on Howard Lane. According to the coroner's office, Medshore Ambulance Service, Anderson Fire Department and the Anderson Police Department all responded to the location around 9:30 p.m. and found two gunshot victims.
One was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center, while the other, Jimenez, was pronounced dead on scene.
Just before 9 a.m. police confirmed to FOX Carolina that the victim taken to the hospital has since been released.
The coroner's office says the death is being ruled a homicide. Anderson City Police and the coroner's office are investigating.
