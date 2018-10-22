ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a shooting inside an Anderson home Sunday morning.
Multiple deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene of the incident on the 1700 block of Belton Street. One deputy told the FOX Carolina crew a shooting was reported inside the home. Dogs are also on scene looking for trails.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown tells us the call came in around 12:17 a.m. and deputies and the coroner's office have been on scene since about 12:30 a.m. investigating. He went on to say the victim, at this time unidentified, is a 22-year-old male who died from a gunshot wound.
Deputies and the coroner's office are still investigating.
Nikki Carson, a detective with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, tells us this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
FOX Carolina is working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.
