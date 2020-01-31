NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- A 17-year-old has been reported missing in Avery County, North Carolina, according to the National Center for Missing And Exploited Children.
His name is Kaden Jobe, and he was last seen on January 26th, according to officials. The family believes he may have traveled to either Polk County or Spartanburg County, since he is reportedly familiar with the areas.
His sister reached out to FOX Carolina and let us know that he may have gotten into a Toyota Prius when he was last seen. The color of the vehicle is unclear.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call either the Avery County's Sheriff Department at (828) 733-2071, or the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
