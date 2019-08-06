SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 5-year-old is missing after the mother was found killed inside their apartment early this evening, Sumter Police say.
Police were called after 6 p.m. today (Monday) after the body of Sharee Bradley, 29, was found by a family member inside her Lantana Apartments residence.
A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody.
It is unclear what, if any, role he might have with the missing girl, police say.
The missing girl, Nevaha Lashy Adams is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 50 lbs. She has braided black hair with colored beads.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Family members have been notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices. A Spanish language option is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.