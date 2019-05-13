SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County have charged a man with multiple sex offenses involving victims who were just four and seven years old at the time of the abuse.
Deputies said they began investigating on Nov. 21, 2018 after being called to Mary Black Hospital for a possible sexual assault.
Deputies said both child victims underwent forensic interviews at the Children’s Advocacy Center and disclosed details of the abuse they had endured.
Arrest warrants were signed on May 10 charging Clyde Eugene Lundeen, 73, of Manning Street in Arcadia with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 first degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
Lundeen was arrested on May 10 and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
