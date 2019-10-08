SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate woman has passed away after contracting Legionnaires disease, according to an obituary.
According to the obituary, "Lorene Hall Williams, 83, of Campobello passed away on October 8, 2019 of Legionnaires' disease. She was the daughter of the late Ed and Lillie Mae Geddis Hall and wife of the late Howard Glen Williams."
Legionnaires’ disease is a form of bacterial pneumonia (lung infection) that people may develop after they breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water into the lungs that contains Legionella bacteria, which are found naturally in the environment.
Officials say people at highest risk for Legionnaires' disease include individuals 50 years or older, current or former smokers, and those who have a chronic lung disease or a weakened immune system.
It is unclear if this case is connected to the outbreak in Western North Carolina, FOX Carolina has reached out to officials for more information.
MORE NEWS
50 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in Buncombe County, officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.