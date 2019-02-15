SHELBY, NC (FOX Carolina) Thursday marked 19 years since a 9-year-old went missing in Shelby and was never seen again.
Asha Degree was last seen walking along N.C. 18 the morning of Feb. 14, 2000.
More than a year later, investigators said her bookbag was found buried beside the same highway in Burke County.
The FBI said she left home in the middle of the night and vanished. Agents are asking people to continue to share Asha’s story in hopes of finding her.
