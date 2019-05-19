Vandalism to Wren Church of God

One of the shattered windows at Wren Church of God.

 (FOX Carolina/ May 19, 2019)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Church vandalism strikes the upstate yet again.

Five windows were busted at the Wren Church of God.

“One of the ladies said there’s glass on the floor,” said James Patterson, the church’s pastor. “It’s almost like someone gave me a gut punch, just kicked the wind out from under me.” 

FOX Carolina reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed the vandalism. They also said Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church also reported vandalism. There were a few windows boarded up at the church but no one was available for an interview.

Nothing was stolen from Wren church, and everything in the sanctuary was in tact. The five windows affected were in the fellowship hall and rooms connected to it.

