EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Church vandalism strikes the upstate yet again.
Five windows were busted at the Wren Church of God.
“One of the ladies said there’s glass on the floor,” said James Patterson, the church’s pastor. “It’s almost like someone gave me a gut punch, just kicked the wind out from under me.”
FOX Carolina reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed the vandalism. They also said Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church also reported vandalism. There were a few windows boarded up at the church but no one was available for an interview.
Nothing was stolen from Wren church, and everything in the sanctuary was in tact. The five windows affected were in the fellowship hall and rooms connected to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.