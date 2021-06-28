CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84. No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram's death.
Ingram won five championships in NASCAR's lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record.
Kyle Busch now holds the record. Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series.
He lived in North Carolina.
