IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service sent out the first wave of stimulus checks to Americans on Saturday, the agency said.
"#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers' bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we'll continue issuing them as fast as we can," the IRS wrote Saturday evening on Twitter.
Stimulus check: How much can you expect?
Deposits will continue in the days ahead, starting with people who have filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit. Others -- including people who haven't filed returns, authorized direct deposits, or receive Social Security -- will probably have to wait weeks or months before seeing their money.
The distributions are part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.