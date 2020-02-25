Italy scrambles to contain coronavirus outbreak after admitting hospital mess-up

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, personnel carry new beds inside a hospital of Codogno, near Lodi in Northern Italy. Health officials reported the country's first cases of contagion of COVID-19 in people who had not been in China. Italy saw cases of the new virus more than quadruple in a day as it grapples with infections in a northern region that apparently have spread through a hospital and a cafe.