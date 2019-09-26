FILE - In this Nov.21, 2014 file photo, French ex-president Jacques Chirac, arrives to attend the award ceremony of the "Jacques Chirac Foundation" at the Quai Branly museum in Paris. Jacques Chirac, a debonair master of politics who championed French grandeur and whose 12 years as president were overshadowed by tensions with the United States over his opposition to war in Iraq (Patrick Kovarik, Pool Photo via AP, File)