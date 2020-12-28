JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly locked up No. 16 in Week 16. It was winning by losing, and it was 14-games in the making.
Getting the opportunity to draft Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence became as close to a reality as possible for the small-market team that's spent the better part of two decades searching for a franchise QB.
The potential game-changing moment came on the same day the Jaguars reached a new low for losing.
Chicago pounded Jacksonville 41-17 in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars' long-term future as it did to Chicago's short-term fate.
