Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Friday morning, April 16, 2021, with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones. President Joe Biden will be welcoming Japan's prime minister to the White House on Friday in his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader, a choice that reflects Biden's emphasis on strengthening alliances to deal with a more assertive China and other global challenges. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is calling for a strong alliance with the United States as he heads into the White House for Joe Biden’s first face-to-face talks with a foreign leader as president. The meeting underscores Biden’s emphasis on alliances to deal with an increasingly assertive China. Biden and Suga also are looking to counter messaging from Chinese President Xi Jinping that America and democracies in general are on the decline, after the political turmoil and international withdrawal that marked Donald Trump’s presidency.

