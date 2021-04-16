WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is calling for a strong alliance with the United States as he heads into the White House for Joe Biden’s first face-to-face talks with a foreign leader as president. The meeting underscores Biden’s emphasis on alliances to deal with an increasingly assertive China. Biden and Suga also are looking to counter messaging from Chinese President Xi Jinping that America and democracies in general are on the decline, after the political turmoil and international withdrawal that marked Donald Trump’s presidency.
Japan's leader urges strong alliance in White House visit
