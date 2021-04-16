Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Friday morning, April 16, 2021, with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones. President Joe Biden will be welcoming Japan's prime minister to the White House on Friday in his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader, a choice that reflects Biden's emphasis on strengthening alliances to deal with a more assertive China and other global challenges. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)