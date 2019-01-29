Jarvis Robertson is a reporter and multi-media journalist for FOX Carolina.
Jarvis is from Birmingham, AL and joined the FOX Carolina news team on Jan. 22, 2019 after working at news stations in Albany, GA and Savannah, GA. She graduated from UAB with a bachelor's degree in mass communications.
Email: jarvis.robertson@foxcarolina.com
Follow Jarvis on Facebook.
My favorite kind of music: Most genres
My favorite food: Pizza, dressing (I'm Southern) and candied yams
Hidden talents: I play piano and saxophone
Hobbies: Once you find them, let me know
Pets: Not yet
Children: Not yet
Most memorable story: Hurricane Matthew. That was my first time in a hurricane
