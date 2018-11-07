President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, effectively firing him.
Sessions' resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.
Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is "extremely" satisfied with his Cabinet.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
