NEW YORK (AP) -- Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at 92.
His son Ben Stiller said the actor died of natural causes in a tweet posted early Monday.
Jerry Stiller began his career in the 1950s as the partner of his wife Anne Meara and remained popular decades later with his featured roles on "Seinfeld" and "King of Queens."
Stiller was a multi-talented performer who appeared in an assortment of movies.
He played Walter Matthau's police sidekick in the thriller "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three" and Divine's husband Wilbur Turnblad in John Waters' twisted comedy "Hairspray."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.