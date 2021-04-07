WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is bringing a new focus to an old cause: supporting America's military families.
The first lady on Wednesday is announcing the next chapter for a military family support program that she and then-first lady Michelle Obama led during the Obama administration.
According to her prepared remarks, she will announce that the relaunch of the Joining Forces initiative will focus on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for military families, education for the more than 2 million children with enlisted parents, and the overall health and well-being of these families.
