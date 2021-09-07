FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo first lady Jill Biden speaks at the National Education Association's annual meeting at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)