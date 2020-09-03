Jobs with USPS available online

Click here for updates on this story
Pennsylvania, USA (WNEP) -- While some businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, there are some places that are still hiring.
The post office needs rural mail carriers.
Officials say there are several positions available across the area. They are hiring in Dallas, Susquehanna, Northumberland, and Milton.
Applications are available online.
The post office is also holding several virtual job fairs throughout the day, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
You can sign on through Zoom on your smartphone or computer.
11-11:30 a.m. I.D.: 161 538 5222 password: 803248
1-1:30 p.m. I.D.: 161 330 7253 password: 846857
3-3:30 p.m. I.D.: 161 509 3469 password: 778715
Post office officials say they are always posting job listings online.
