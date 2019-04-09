Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has "offered more leadership" on climate change "in one day or in one week" than President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State John Kerry said Tuesday.
The comments from Kerry, who served under President Barack Obama, came during a House Oversight Committee hearing on climate change and its impact on national security. Asked by Rep. James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, about the affordability of Ocasio-Cortez's signature Green New Deal proposal, Kerry defended the proposal and criticized Trump's leadership on the issue.
"I think you said that you are not sure of the science (behind climate change studies). But my focus is on how we are going to move forward and, you know, we all have differences on one piece of legislation or another," Kerry said. "But in proposing what she has proposed together with Sen. (Ed) Markey, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has in fact offered more leadership in one day or in one week than President Trump has in his lifetime on this subject."
He continued: "So we're talking about it. And my question is where is your proposal? Did you have any hearings on it in the last few years? Mostly on Benghazi if I recall when I was up here (as secretary)."
According to the committee's website, the hearing was called in order to "examine the threat of climate change to the United States, including national security, and the need for leadership to combat this threat."
Last month, Kerry co-signed a letter sent by dozens of former national security officials to Trump expressing concerns about how the administration was handling climate change. The letter came on the heels of a Washington Post report saying the administration was considering creating a committee tasked with studying whether climate change poses a national security threat.
"We are deeply concerned by reports that National Security Council officials are considering forming a committee to dispute and undermine military and intelligence judgments on the threat posed by climate change," the letter read.
CNN's Jamie Crawford contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.