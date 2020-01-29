Juice Wrld's music to get posthumous release

Juice Wrld's family says it plans to share his unreleased music.
The rapper, who died in December at age 21 from oxycodone and codeine toxicity, has a strong legion of fans, and they are the ones his family and team recently thanked for their support.
A statement was posted on the rapper's official Instagram account.
"You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever," the statement reads. "We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing."
The late rapper is also still getting love on the music charts with new music.
He's featured on Eminem's new single, "Godzilla," which just hit the Hot 100 Billboard chart at No. 3.
The song appears on Eminem's new album, "Music to Be Murdered By," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.