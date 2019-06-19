A panel discussion was held Wednesday evening to discuss mass incarceration. One moderator said "62 percent of the prison population consists of African Americans" in South Carolina.
According to census.gov, 27.3 percent of black or African America people make up South Carolina's population.
Wednesday evening's panelists gathered at Nicholtown Missional Baptist Church to discuss, educate the community the negative affects mass incarceration plays on targeted communities.
"Prisons are a culture, and it's not the culture that we live in everyday, and it's not only because of the people that are there - it's the circumstances in which they are there. Obviously they do contribute, and it's how they are treated," said Chris Scalzo, public defender.
There are other factors for disproportionate arrests.
"There's a connections between crime and poverty, and education is undeniable. SO, when we think about the dropout rate, we think about economic deprivation and lack of access, and lack of opportunity - unfortunately minority groups are at a disadvantage," said panelist Dr. Angelia Turner.
Panelists did discuss complaints or racial bias during prison sentencing. one said during her time of working in the juvenile court systems, she witnessed corruption from judges when they would set prison sentences for black males.
Among the panelist was a man who spent time in the South Carolina prison system. He says it was rough for him because he dealt with rejection from his family an friends before serving time.
"Before I went in, I was already a so-called menace to society, didn't nobody want me around," said Al Harris, panelist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.