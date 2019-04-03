Justice Department accuses Alabama of unconstitutional prison conditions

Click here for updates on this story
Alabama (WALA) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it has concluded the state of Alabama is violating the constitutional rights of its male prisons.
The 56-page report, which is a prelude to a possible lawsuit, adds to chronic problems facing the prison system. State officials for years have worked to reduce massive overcrowding, but former Gov. Robert Bentley failed in efforts to secure funding for new prisons.
The action comes roughly 2½ years after federal authorities launched an investigation into prison conditions. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and all three U.S. attorneys in Alabama indicated that the state is failing in its constitutional duty to ensure that prisoners are free from violence.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement that all prisoners have a right to be incarcerated in safe conditions.
“Our investigation found reasonable cause to believe that Alabama fails to provide constitutionally adequate conditions and that prisoners experience serious harm, including deadly harm, as a result,” he stated. “The Justice Department hopes to work with Alabama to resolve the Department’s concerns.”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responded Wednesday by noting that the state already has begun to address the Justice Department’s concerns. Those steps include improving hiring and retention; clamping down on drugs and other contraband smuggled into prisons; and upgrading facilities.
“Over the coming months, my Administration will be working closely with DOJ to ensure that our mutual concerns are addressed and that we remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety, making certain that this Alabama problem has an Alabama solution,” she said in a prepared statement.
Richard Moore, the top federal prosecutor in southwest Alabama, called the failure to provide humane treatment of prisoners a “poor reflection” on the state.
“We are better than this. We do not need to tarry very long assessing blame, but rather commit to righting this wrong and spare our State further embarrassment,” he said in a statement. “The task is daunting, but one we must embrace now without reservation. I am confident that Governor Ivey and the Legislative leadership in the State of Alabama understand the nature of this inherited problem and that they are committed to sustainable solutions.”
As of December, according to the Department of Corrections, Alabama’s close- and medium-security prisons had 17,453 inmates – 164 percent of their designed capacity.
