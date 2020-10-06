I am Justin Dorsey and I joined the FOX Carolina news team on September 21, 2020.
I am from Pittsburgh, PA and am moving to Greenville from Allentown, PA.
I graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College with a degree in mass communications.
The Fun Stuff
On the weekends, I love to: Work on my cars, Play video games
My favorite movie is: Men In Black... Yes i know lol
My favorite kind of music is: Anything from R&B to Country, I have a diverse taste in music so anything fun!
My favorite food is: I'm a big kid so.. Nacho Cheese Fries
