I am Justin Dorsey and I joined the FOX Carolina news team on September 21, 2020.

I am from Pittsburgh, PA and am moving to Greenville from Allentown, PA.

I graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College with a degree in mass communications.

The Fun Stuff

On the weekends, I love to: Work on my cars, Play video games 

My favorite movie is: Men In Black... Yes i know lol

My favorite kind of music is: Anything from R&B to Country, I have a diverse taste in music so anything fun!

My favorite food is: I'm a big kid so.. Nacho Cheese Fries 

