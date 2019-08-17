K-9 officer hit by car, killed while chasing suspect

A Greensboro K-9 officer was killed when he was hit by a car while chasing down a suspect Friday, according to Greensboro police.

 City of Greensboro/WGHP

    The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when K-9 officer Rambo was pursuing a suspect wanted for robbery.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when K-9 officer Rambo was pursuing a suspect wanted for robbery.

The vehicle was not connected to the initial report.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver has not been charged.

