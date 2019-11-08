Kayaker dodges tree jumping monkeys on river in Florida

Click here for updates on this story
SILVER SPRINGS, FL (WESH) -- A nice day out on a kayak on the Silver River turned into monkey mayhem as a group of rhesus macaques jumped from trees.
Rod Guynn, of Ocala, captured video of multiple monkeys leaping into the river at the end of October, each with a loud splash. The monkeys can then be seen swimming across the river to get to the other side.
At least 300 rhesus macaques live in Silver Spring State Park and some of them carry a rare and deadly form of herpes that could put humans at risk as the population grows.
Experts say the species is rapidly breeding and could double in population within five years.
About 30 percent of the species carries the rare and deadly herpes B virus. While it is rare for it to spread from monkeys to humans, when it does happen, humans can be put at risk, the report says.
Herpes B can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord and also could lead to brain damage or death.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.