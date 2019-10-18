Kellogg joins GLAAD for anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal.

Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats in the same box?
The new concoction isn't just a kid's breakfast dream -- it's an anti-bullying campaign.
Kellogg's is partnering with GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy organization, to release a cereal called "All Together," mixing cereals and their mascots to support anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work.
"We all belong together," the company said in a statement. "So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It's a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you're from or who you love."
The cereals are packaged individually inside a purple box.
All Together is available for a limited time in honor of Spirit Day, an anti-bullying campaign that has millions of people wear purple to stand up against bullying.
Along with the cereal campaign, Kellogg's also pledged to donate $50,000 to GLAAD in support of the group's efforts.
