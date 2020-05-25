FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple was killed in a traffic accident after leaving their son's high school graduation ceremony.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the family's car collided with a pickup truck Saturday in Flemingsburg.
The driver, Nancy Barnett, 53, of Ewing, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Lyndon Barnett, 56, later died at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Fleming County High School Principal Stephanie Emmons said Dalton Barnett had attended his graduation ceremony Saturday and the accident occurred shortly afterward.
The accident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.