SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police believe the deaths of three young boys and their parents were the result of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife who were apparently going through a divorce.

Police Chief David Nisleit told a news conference Saturday afternoon that the couple had split up some time ago and that the 29-year-old mother had recently obtained a restraining order against the 31-year-old father. No names were disclosed.

Three children, all under the age of ten, are among five people that were shot and killed Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police Lt. Matt Dobbs says officers were summoned to the home shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday by someone who made a 911 call from the residence.

They arrived to see a boy inside the home covered in blood and found others severely wounded when they broke in.

The man, woman and three of the children have died.

Police say another young boy is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say all were the victims of gunshot wounds.

