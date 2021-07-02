Knife-wielding man demanded money from convenience store, fled with $3

Click here for updates on this story
MILFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A Milford man is facing charges after he demanded money from a Cumberland Farms cashier while holding a knife early Thursday morning.
Police have arrested 45-year-old David Newman and charged him with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms on Boston Post Road for the report of a robbery involving a knife.
The suspect, later identified as Newman, had reportedly walked into the store and approached the front counter while holding a knife, demanding money.
The store employee had $3 sitting on top of the register from a previous sale, and immediately handed it to the suspect.
Police said the suspect then ran away.
He was later identified as Newman and was arrested. He was held on a $5,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Friday.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.