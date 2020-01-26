Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in a a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources confirm to CNN.
Five people were killed the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.
Flames have been extinguished, the department said.
Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.
