(FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme said Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts are back in stores for a limited time on Wednesday.
The doughnuts are available in original and a cheesecake filled option.
The doughnut chain said the Gingerbread Glazed doughnuts, which are available through Dec. 24, join Krispy Kreme’s “Nicest Holiday Collection." That collection includes a Festive Tree, Present and Santa Belly doughnuts in a limited-edition “gift-wrapped” dozen box.
