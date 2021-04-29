LAKE LURE, NC, (FOX Carolina)- The Lake Lure Police Department announced on Thursday that they are asking for help identifying individuals.
Officers say they are wanted for questioning regarding an incident on the Flowering Bridge in Lake Lure. They add that the incident occurred on April 26, 2021. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Shuford with the Lake Lure Police Department at 828-625-4911.
