According to Law Enforcement just before 5 Wednesday evening, a homeowner on Kitty Ln entered their residence and found an unknown person inside. After a physical altercation between the two, the burglar got away with the homeowners car. Laurens County Deputies are searching for a stolen Gold, 2011 Kia Rio license plate number RVB 776. Fox Carolina's Justin Dorsey has more.
Laurens County Sheriffs Investigate After Car Theft / Home Break In
