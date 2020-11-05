According to Law Enforcement just before 5 Wednesday evening, a homeowner on Kitty Ln entered their residence and found an unknown person inside. After a physical altercation between the two, the burglar got away with the homeowners car. Laurens County Deputies are searching for a stolen Gold,  2011 Kia Rio license plate number RVB 776. Fox Carolina's Justin Dorsey has more.

