FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Fountain Inn Police Department says that they are assisting multiple agencies in a hit and run investigation near Fairview Street.
Officers say they're assisting South Carolina Highway Patrol, Greenville County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the investigation.
We are working to lean more about the situation. We will continue to update this story with more details.
