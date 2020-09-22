GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate lawmakers have written a joint resolution that would require South Carolina state school districts to offer a five day in-person option.
State Representative Bobby Cox of Greer and State Senator Dwight Loftis of Greenville have almost similar joint resolutions that would prohibit schools in Greenville County and other parts of the state from offering only part-time in-person classes.
This comes as the General Assembly is in Columbia this week for what is likely the final time this year.
Both lawmakers say they've been contacted by hundreds of parents who are upset that Greenville County public schools are currently providing only two days of face-to-face instruction each week.
On Tuesday, a representative from the office of Senator Loftis told Fox Carolina the resolution is with the Education Committee right now, but they are not currently meeting. Senator Cox's office said with everything on the schedule to be addressed this week, it is likely they will not get to this bill.
Not all Upstate lawmakers are in agreement.
State Representative Chandra Dillard of Greenville says, "I am supportive of what we have in place now and I trust Greenville County School District to make the best decisions for our students and everyone they are responsible for."
Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller says, “While we appreciate the desire for students to return to the classroom five days a week, we also are obligated to protect the health and safety of students and teachers by following the guidelines set forth by the state’s public health authorities, including SCDHEC. As is so often the case, we believe this is a decision that is best made at the local level using local data."
A total of 32 Republican House members have signed on as co-sponsors of House Bill 5579. The co-sponsors include: Rep. Mike Burns, Rep. West Cox, Rep. Jason Elliott, Rep. Patrick Haddon, Rep. Adam Morgan, Rep. Garry Smith, Rep. Tommy Stringer and Rep. Ashley Trantham.
