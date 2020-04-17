GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – More than one year after a planned Drag Queen Story Hour at a Greenville County library stirred controversy, a former library employee is suing the county and his former boss, saying he was wrongful forced out of his job and that the actions of library leaders have violated the law.
In a lawsuit filed April 6, 2020, former Greenville County Library System employee Jonathan Newton, who managed the Five Forks branch library claims he was forced out of his job by executive director Beverly James because he ensured the story hour in February 2019 could go on, despite protests and even death threats sent to him and other employees. In the 16-page suit, Newton’s attorneys say James tried to find different ways to cancel the story hour, which was organized by the group known as Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour SC. Further, the lawsuit alleges James forced Newton’s resignation, saying if he was fired then Newton wouldn’t get paid unused vacation time, which totaled $5,400 for 200 hours.
The suit claims James deemed Newton as “insubordinate” and was accused of “falsifying documents”. However, Newton’s attorneys counter that James initially told Newton and GLCS staff to listen to local law enforcement providing security for the event, but then told them to confront patrons taking photographs of the event. Newton’s suit says deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office told on-site employees at the Five Forks branch they would handle patrons photographing the event, and that James kept communicating instructions from the central office, located away from the branch.
Additionally, the suit says Newton booked multipurpose rooms close to the story hour as a means of preventing conflict. A group of parents, who had children with special needs, asked Newton to use one of those rooms for a crafts event, which the suit says he permitted.
Of the claims made in the lawsuit, a notable one alleges that James and the GCLS board “acted purposefully to deny constitutional rights to American citizens”, and tried to prevent the story hour from happening “based on nothing more than the identity of the participants and their views”.
The suit notes that Newton has been granted awards for allowing the story hour to happen, including the South Carolina Library Association Intellectual Freedom Award in 2019 and the Gordon M. Conable Award from the American Library Association in 2020.
Netwon’s attorneys are calling on the county to compensate damages, including lost wages, benefits, employment and attorney fees. They also are accusing James of making “false and defamatory statements”,and are specifically aiming to sue her for defamation.
The lawsuit also says the GLCS violated South Carolina state laws, which they say prevents someone being fired for political opinions. Further, the lawsuit says all parties involved are liable for violating the First Amendment and that a government employee doesn’t relinquish First Amendment rights by reason of employment.
Newton is requesting a jury trial and is seeking actual and punitive damages.
FOX Carolina reached out to Beverly James along with Greenville County administrators for comment. The county did not wish to comment and neither Janes nor the Greenville County Library System has responded.
The full lawsuit is below:
PREVIOUSLY - Employees, community speak out in support of former Five Forks branch manager at Greenville Co. Library System board meeting
