FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announces that they are searching for 15-year-old Kaylie Smith-Newsome, a runaway juvenile from Fountain Inn.
Deputies say they responded to Ten Downing Street in Fountain Inn about a runaway juvenile on August 12.
Kaylie Smith-Newsom was last seen on Wednesday night, according to deputies.
Deputies describe Kaylie as around 5-foot-five and about 170 pounds. She also has black hair and hazel-colored eyes, according to deputies. She may be wearing high top converse sneakers or crocs. They add that the crocs may be white or gray.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.
