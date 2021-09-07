LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announces that they are investigating after someone allegedly stole multiple items from Wateree Baptist Church in Clinton.
Deputies say they responded to the scene on Sunday, September 5. When they arrived, the Pastor of the Church told them that someone had removed an air conditioning window unit from the kitchen. The Pastor added that several other items from inside the kitchen were stolen too.
Deputies say they walked through the church and confirmed the Pastor's claims. They then tried to process the kitchen door for fingerprints but were unable to get any that were usable.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contacted Investigator Sweat at 864-984- 4967. People can also report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME (864-682- 7463).
