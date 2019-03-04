'Leaving Neverland' sparks a re-examination of Michael's Jackson's legacy

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.
I walked into a Starbucks shop on Saturday. Michael Jackson's "Beat It" was playing on the overhead speakers. I cringed. The reason: "Leaving Neverland."
The new film "Leaving Neverland" is forcing a re-examination of Jackson and his artistry. Slate's Jack Hamilton says there's no severing his art from his obsession with children: "It's in his songs. It's in his videos. You'll never hear him the same way again."
That is, after you hear from Wade Robson and James Safechuck.
Part one of "Neverland" debuted on HBO on Sunday night. Part two will air on Monday night... but it is already available on VOD.
What's next
The second half of the documentary "moves through Jackson's trial, introduces Robson's and Safechuck's wives, and takes the audience through their decision, after years of publicly proclaiming Jackson's innocence, to come forward with their accounts," per the NYT's Elizabeth A. Harris...
>> >> "Michael Jackson Cast a Spell. 'Leaving Neverland' Breaks It." That was the headline on this Wesley Morris piece about the power of the film...
The film's champions
Of all the people involved with "Finding Neverland," the two accusers should be given the most credit. The film's director Dan Reed should come next. Reed worked with both HBO in the United States and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom...
>> At HBO, the co-head of documentaries Nancy Abraham was the point person... Her boss Casey Bloys and CEO Richard Plepler both supported the project.
>> Channel 4 will be airing the film later this week.
Why did the Jackson estate sue?
The estate's $100 million lawsuit against HBO garnered headlines -- and drew even more attention to the film. So, why sue? They don't have "very good legal arguments," Jennifer Rodgers told me. So "I think it's about the money. They're trying to protect this financial boon that has been the Michael Jackson Estate since he died -- and the money may dry up if this scandal keeps gaining steam..."
The estate calls the film a "public lynching"
"Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family - that is the Jackson way," last month's statement from the family said. "But we can't just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him."
Counter-programming for Jackson fans
Via Variety's Erin Nyren: On Sunday night the Jackson estate released "a concert film on YouTube the exact length of the first part of the documentary... On Monday, a second concert film, 'Live at Wembley Stadium' will air the same time as the second part of 'Leaving Neverland." Wow...
Jane Mayer's new examination of Fox News
"TRUMP TV," Jane Mayer's story in this week's New Yorker, is all about Fox News. The story won't be up on the web until Monday morning, but suffice to say you're going to want to read it.
Mayer has stunning new reporting about Rupert Murdoch, Jared Kushner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Bill Shine, and the AT&T-Time Warner deal. "In the past two years," she writes, "many people who watch the network closely, including some Fox alumni, say that it has evolved into something that hasn't existed before in the United States..."
Luminary intros its podcast lineup
The podcast start-up Luminary is emerging from stealth mode with "more than 40 exclusive shows, all without ads," thanks to "nearly $100 million in funding and a subscription-based business model that it hopes will push the medium into a new phase of growth," the NYT's Brooks Barnes reported Sunday night.
>> The key quote from CEO Matt Sacks: "We want to become synonymous with podcasting in the same way Netflix has become synonymous with streaming. I know how ambitious that sounds. We think it can be done, and some of the top creators in the space agree." Get the details here...
