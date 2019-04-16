Lil Nas X breaks Drake's streaming record

Lil Nas X is taking "Old Town Road" and riding through the charts.
With more than 143 million streams in the US last week, the hit song has now shattered a streaming record previously held by Drake's "In My Feelings," according to Nielsen Music numbers published by Billboard. (Drake's record was 116.2 million streams by comparison.)
With a remix that features Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" has found an audience with both rap and country music listeners.
Lil Nas X hails from Atlanta, Georgia and the song is his breakout hit.
The rapper took to Instagram after the news with a very excited caption. "It's official! Biggest streaming week everrrrr! What the f**k."
