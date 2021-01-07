Lindsey Gibbs
- Start Date: January 4th 2021
- Hometown: Lindsay, Texas
- Moving From: Texas
- Graduated From: University of Oklahoma
- Degree: BA Broadcast Journalism, Minor in Global Security and International Studies
- Career Synopsis: Worked for three years for my college newscast OU Nightly as a live reporter and anchor for Fox Sports Southwest Affiliate show Sooner Sports Pad.
The Fun Stuff
Complete these sentences.
- On the weekends, I love to: Go hiking and spend time with my friends and family
- My favorite movie is: Sweet Home Alabama
- My favorite kind of music is: Pop Music
- My favorite food is: Spicy Chicken Pad Thai
Do you have any…
- Hidden talents? No
- Hobbies? Watching the Dallas Cowboys lose :/
- Pets? No
- Children? No
The Other Stuff
What was the most memorable story you’ve covered?
The most memorable story I have covered is a freshman sorority girl’s domestic violence story. Ally Stephens was pregnant when she was beaten so badly by her college boyfriend that her eyes were swollen shut. Her courage and bravery lead her to go to the police and pursue charges against him. This ultimately led her to be a figure head against Oklahoma State Question 805 which made first time domestic violence offenses a non-violent crime. Her story has inspired me along with many other young females in Oklahoma.
