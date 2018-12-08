Buncombe, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As of December 8, 2018 the following county places will be closed:
- All Buncombe County Public Libraries will be closing today at 4p.m.
- All Buncombe County Parks are closed.
- The Festival of Lights at Lake Julian Park is closed for Dec. 8
