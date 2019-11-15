(FOX Carolina) -- It's that time of year again! Time to dust off those jingle bells and make sure you are on Santa's nice list, because he's coming to town!
Check out these holiday parades happening below:
- The Asheville Downtown Association hosts the 73rd Annual Holiday Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23. The parade route runs up Biltmore Avenue to Pack Square, then along Patton Avenue to French Broad Avenue.
- The Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The route stretches along Main Street from Augusta to North streets.
- The Simpsonville Annual Christmas Parade will happen along Main Street on Dec. 1 from 3-5 p.m.
- The Mauldin Christmas Parade starts at Mauldin High School and ends at the Mauldin Cultural Center. The parade takes place on Dec. 7, 2-4 p.m.
- The Easley Parade of Lights starts at Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m.
