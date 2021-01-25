GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - There are people who are still struggling to sign up for their COVID 19 vaccine appointment.
Here is a running list of the resources available to help you sign up for your appointment:
DHEC -Calling DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for help finding contact information you need to make an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment.
AnMed says you can call 864-512-2897. They also suggest using MyChart. Download the MyChart app and you can schedule an appointment there as well.
Best Buy provided some safe and easy options if you are facing difficulties with your technology.
Here’s more info on our Geek Squad support and services too: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/services/geek-squad/pcmcat138100050018.c?id=pcmcat138100050018.
- Safe in-person and online help:
- If you find yourself in need of a Geek Squad Agent, you can chat with an Agent 24/7 online or call 1-800-433-5778. You can also make an appointment to work with an Agent at any Best Buy store or in your home.
- Total Tech Support:
- Depending on what you need help with, you might want to consider a Total Tech Support membership. It offers unlimited Geek Squad support for all of the tech and appliances in your home, no matter when or where you bought them.
- Many popular services are included for free, and you’ll receive exclusive discounts on in-home services like TV mounting and Wi-Fi setup. Plus, you’ll get 20% off advanced repairs and services, Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare products.
- Tech Tips videos:
- We have Tech Tip Videos created on the Best Buy YouTube channel. They’re a quick way to get help with a variety of popular tech products, including smart displays, Wi-Fi systems and streaming devices. More than 75 videos are available on YouTube right now.
Senior Action, Center for Community Services, Meals on Wheels, the Mauldin Senior Center and other are supporting senior adults in various ways.
S.C. Public Health Officials Call on Nurses, Pharmacists, Paramedics—among other qualified people—to Apply for Jobs that Support COVID-19 Vaccination in South Carolina DHEC: “If you are able and willing, your state urgently needs you.”
