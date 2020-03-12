GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Family and friends of a local DJ are remembering the life he lived after his sudden death one week ago.
Tay Carrington died last week from health complications.
The father of four is being remembered for being the life of many parties and loving his community.
You could feel the love at this event and many say that was Tay's spirit, one that will be missed in day to day life as well as at all celebrations to come because he knew how to throw a party.
Pastor Chuck Duckett, DJ Tay's cousin said "as we release these balloons as a symbol of how high he flew here on earth."
One of Tay's DJ mixes and balloons were released into the sky to remember DJ Tay.
Oneshia Edens says, "He was a big part of why we got together and we came together and it was with music. Music heals. It restores. It reveals and you have a great time. It was about family, it’s about the community so it was very important that when you have the right person in the building to be spinning on the ones in twos you had to call DJ Tay."
DJ Tay battled with his health for several years since a stroke that led to heart surgery. Those who love him find comfort in the fact that he was no longer in pain.
He fought hard to walk again so that he could get back to the job he loved the most.
"All he needed was for a while than outlet. He was about to tear it up," says Candice Tate, who was like a sister to Tay.
Edens says, "he was life-changing, but more importantly, he was inspirational to a lot of people. To a lot of people who want to aspire to be a DJ."
His passion inspired.... That passion left a mark on many hearts and he will live on.
Tate says, "he had four kids and two grandkids that are out here and when y’all see them, love on them and let them know that their father is loved. He is loved and he is definitely missed."
Those who love him the most say that DJ's across the upstate will continue to honor his memory by continuing to work with the same passion as he had.
There is a tribute being planned at a hair show in Greenville this Summer. That is planned for
