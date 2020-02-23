Forest City Walmart Larceny Suspect and Vehicle

The Forest City Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman believed to be connected to a larceny at an area Walmart on February 20, 2020. 

 Source: Forest City Police Department

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman they believe is connected to a larceny at an area Walmart. 

According to police, the incident occurred on February 20, 2020. 

Surveillance footage was able to capture the possible suspect, as well as the vehicle believed to be involved in the crime. 

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to reach out to Officer Joey Brandle at (828) 286-2911. 

