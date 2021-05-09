GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Local groups say they travelled to Greenville and Greenwood on Sunday to give out balloons and roses for Mother's Day.
Jack Logan from The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization says they began to hand out free Mother's Day balloons on Sunday near the corner of Augusta Road in Greenville. He adds that they planned to give out 200 balloons in total.
Logan says the group then worked with the restaurant, Granny Hands, in Greenwood to hand out 300 roses to Mothers in the area. According to Logan, the event included a live band that provided music.
Put Down The Guns Now Young People handed out 200 free Mother's day balloons today in Greenville South Carolina (Jack Logan, May 9, 2021)
Put Down The Guns Now Young People and Granny Hands handed out Roses to mothers in Greenwood on Mother's Day (Jack Logan, May 9, 2021)
Live music provided while Put Down The Guns Now Young People and Granny Hands handed out roses for Mother's Day (Jack Logan, May 9, 2021)
